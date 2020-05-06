Oil sales plummet 36 percent in April

KARACHI: Oil sales sharply fell 36 percent year-on-year to 1.1 million tons in April as the virus lockdown stifled the economic activities and plunged the already sinking economy into the abyss.

Brokerages on Tuesday reported that sales of petroleum products dipped from 1.7 million tons in the corresponding month a year earlier. “The decline was largely driven by declines in furnace oil (FO) and motor spirit (MS) volumes of 75 percent and 36 percent, respectively. High speed diesel (HSD) sales also declined 16 percent,” Fawad Basir, an analyst at Topline Research said.

Month-on-month, there was a slight one percent growth in oil sales in April due to increased offtakes of HSD as harvesting season started. High speed diesel sales rose 38 percent month-on-month as opposed to 22 percent decline in MS sales and two percent decline in FO sales, according to Topline Research, citing Oil Companies Advisory Committee’s data. In July-April, sales of petroleum, oil, lubricant products declined 15 percent clocking in at 13.4 million tons. Furnace oil sales continued to scale down 38 percent as the government is phasing it out from power generation sector. Diesel sales dropped 15 percent and petrol sale declined four percent. “If lockdown is extended further then this will be negative for May sales,” Arif Habib Limited said in a flash note.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) volumes clocked in at 389,000 tons in April, a monthly increase of two percent, driven by 52 percent increase in HSD sales. Diesel demand grew due to start of harvest season and partial ease in lockdown in the country. Motor spirit and FO sales decreased 28 percent and 39 percent, respectively. On year-on-year basis, PSO’s volumes were down 47 percent, whereby the company experienced a decline in sales of all products. The company’s market share also declined during the month, clocking in at 36 percent in April compared to 44 percent in April last year.

Hascol’s sales volume in April declined three percent on monthly basis, whereby HSD sales decreased 19 percent and motor spirit and FO sales increased sequentially by five percent and 210 percent, respectively.

On a cumulative basis, Hascol’s sales decreased 49 percent in 10MFY2020 to 884,000 tons as opposed to 1,728,000 tons in the same period last year. Attock Petroleum Limited sales decreased 44 percent year-on-year in April. In comparison to the previous month, total sales declined 15 percent. The company’s market share for motor spirit, HSD and FO stood at nine percent, eight percent and 15 percent, respectively.

Shell Pakistan posted a decline of 42 percent year-on-year in April. During the month, the company’s market share in motor spirit and HSD clocked in at nine percent and eight percent, respectively as against 13 percent and 8 percent, last year in April.