Wed May 06, 2020
May 6, 2020

Threats of hunger

May 6, 2020

This refers to the editorial, 'Threatened workers' (May 5). It is a travesty that people even in a pandemic have to choose between lives and livelihood. In an ideal world, the state would take care of the people the way it is supposed to. And people would rest assured that a month without work won't translate into hunger forever.

Minerva Khan

Lahore

