Uniform learning

The World Health Organization (WHO) has already warned that the Covid-19 virus will continue to stay around us, advising nations to stay prepared. One must not expect traditional classroom education in the near future. The Pakistan government needs to realise that even if the spread of the virus, for example, is controlled in the coming few months, the potential fear of contagion would discourage students from being physically present in classes.

Earlier last year, the current government had undertaken the well-intentioned task of making a uniform national syllabus. To make it happen, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, announced in September last year that by March 2020, the country would have a uniform national curriculum. If it had been implemented as committed, many of our educational problems would have been fixed today, with students uniformly learning from the government-sponsored TV Channel dedicated to imparting education, along with online learning. However, it appears that the incumbent government is mostly good at paperwork; implementation has never been its priority. Failure to implement the announced policy reinforces the perception that it has pandered to pressure from certain quarters opposed to the idea of a uniform education system. It is about time that, for the sake of the country’s future, the federal government, in collaboration with the provincial governments, devises a policy to fix the issue. One is afraid that in the long run the country might suffer more from keeping its young generation uneducated than the aftermath of Covid-19.

Riaz Mahar

Sukkur