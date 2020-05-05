close
Tue May 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 5, 2020

CM blasts Opp for doing politics on pandemic

Top Story

 
May 5, 2020

AHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has deplored the politicising of coronavirus pandemic by the opposition adding that it made a futile attempt to politicise this important issue. In a statement, he said the nation would never forgive those engaged in negative politics and advised the opposition leaders to realise that people cannot be served through hollow slogans.

Latest News

More From Top Story