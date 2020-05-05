CM blasts Opp for doing politics on pandemic

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
AHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has deplored the politicising of coronavirus pandemic by the opposition adding that it made a futile attempt to politicise this important issue. In a statement, he said the nation would never forgive those engaged in negative politics and advised the opposition leaders to realise that people cannot be served through hollow slogans.