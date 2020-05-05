Poem by Pak PhD student for medical workers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
"Those noble hands stopped working
A heart of a saviour is now at rest
A death has prevailed, God took away another angel
Days will never be the same
Your selfless body will never walk again
And the tears of grief will take a while to dry
Oh dear angel, but let’s not forget, you are truly alive
As a guardian of humanity, you are an endless light
Your spirit sings in the soul of many
So stretch your wings and fly"