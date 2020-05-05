22 more succumb to corona

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/PESHAWAR: Twenty-two more deaths from novel coronavirus took the toll to 486 on Monday. An official of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said that the Covid-19 caseload in country had reached 21,452 with 1,083 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. Some 5,590 patients have been sent to their homes after complete recovery. The official said that total 212,511 tests had been conducted, including 9,522 in the last 24 hours. He said 8,103 cases were reported from Sindh, 7,646 from Punjab, 3,288 from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 1,321 from Balochistan, 71 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 372 from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and 415 from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

He said 136 deaths had been reported from Punjab, 137 from Sindh, 185 from KP, three from GB, 21 from Balochistan and four from ICT.

He added that1 555 patients had recovered in Sindh, 811 in KP, 197 in Balochistan, 44 in AJK, 260 in GB, 2,667 in Punjab and 56 in ICT.

He said local transmission was reported high in new confirmed patients while some had travelling history.

He added that 717 hospitals had been working across the country with Covid-19 treatment facilities while still many patients were admitted to other hospitals across the country.

In Punjab the death of five more Covid-19 patients raised death toll to 126 in Punjab, while confirmed cases raced to 7,646 with the addition of 152 new infections in the province.

Out of the 126 Covid-19 fatalities in Punjab so far, 58 occurred in Lahore, 21 in Rawalpindi, 16 in Multan, seven in Faisalabad, six in Gujranwala, three each in Rahim Yar Khan and Gujrat, two each in Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh and Narowal and one each in Bahawalpur, Attock, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Jhang and Hafizabad.

Of confirmed Covid-19 patients, 1,926 are preachers of Tablighi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims returning from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 4,866 citizens who either had travel history or fell victim to local transmission.

From amongst common citizens, the highest number of cases has been reported from Lahore where number reached 2,532.

As per focal person for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 96,854 tests had been performed in the province. As many as 2,680 patients have recovered and sent to their homes. Presently, 25 serious patients are under treatment at high dependency units in public sector hospitals.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, eight more human losses caused by Covid-19 took the death toll to 180 in the province, the highest case fatality rate in the country recorded at 5.8 per cent.

Since Peshawar is the most affected place in the province, where 111 people had lost lives so far, out of 180, the case fatality rate in the city is 9.3 per cent, of confirmed cases 1197, the highest in the province and the country.

Meanwhile, eight more nurses were tested positive for coronavirus in KP, according to Young Doctors Association (YDA).

In Sindh, seven more people, including a doctor, died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Karachi.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Monday 417 new cases emerged in the province during the last 24 hours, including 371 in Karachi, in a day.

“Seven people have died due to the coronavirus in Karachi. All deceased were males, aged 65, 64, 75, 52, 57, 43 and 79 years,” the CM said.

“As many as 371 people have tested positive for the Covid-19 in Karachi during the last 24 hours,” Murad said in his daily message on Monday.

The CM said the Covid-19 situation was alarming in the province as “we have detected 417 cases when conducted 2,571 tests, which constitutes 16.2 per cent of the tests.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Monday said effective Covid-19 combat system was in place to mitigate pandemic in the country.

During a video-link meeting with Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki, Mirza said all possible measures were being adopted to control Covid-19 to avoid further load on already burdened health system of the country.

Meanwhile, the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) has closed its Gynaecology Department, the largest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for an indefinite period after its 35 staff members tested positive for coronavirus.