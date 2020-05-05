Punjab healthcare system under pressure for lack of ventilators

LAHORE: Following international vendors’ refusal to process Punjab’s order to provide ventilators in the existing global crisis of novel coronavirus, Punjab’s healthcare system is facing severe pressure in the current Covid-19 crisis owing to paucity of resources to cope with the growing number of patients.

Sources told The News that the prices of ventilators leapfrogged to more than double as compared to pre-Covid-19 rates due to high demand.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC&ME) Department had purchased 279 ventilators from a foreign company, Vertex, last year. While placing a repeat order, as per rules, of 15 per cent of the previous order to the company in the post-Covid-19 scenario, the department sought provision of 45 more ventilators (15 per cent of the earlier order of 279), however, the supplier refused citing unavailability and price increase in the current Covid-19 emergency.

Now, officials said, the ventilators are costing somewhere between Rs 4.75 million and 5.55 million ($30,000-35,000) each, while the department had paid around Rs 2.1 million for each ventilator last year.

Currently, there are approximately 1,375 ventilators available in Punjab including 1,245 in tertiary care hospitals and 130 in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department. However, according to available documents, at least 77 ventilators in tertiary care hospitals are out of order.

Special Secretary (Development & Finance) SHC&ME Nadir Chatha, while confirming foreign vendors’ refusal to provide ventilators, said that currently, there are a total of 1,500 ventilators in Punjab in functioning condition. “This figure is for both P&SH and SHC&ME Departments and the figures vary each day,” he added.

He confirmed the SHC&ME Department had purchased 279 ventilators last year, which have all been deployed. “The department still has not received any information from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA),” he said in response to a question vis-à-vis procurement and provision of ventilators by the NDMA.

Secretary SHC&ME Nabeel A Awan admitted that the department may have to start the policy of home isolation for Covid-19 patients as even the extended capacity is about to run out. “We are having about 500 new patients into our hospital system every day. The number of patients on ventilators is adding day by day. The cut-off date may not be far away, unfortunately,” he remarked.

He informed that the department has designed an awareness campaign and prepared guidelines for public for home isolation. “We will share the guidelines in the due course,” he said.

The death toll due to Covid-19 has topped 126 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus raced to 7,646 in the province. As many as 25 patients, in critical condition, are on ventilators.

According to documents available with The News, the SHC&ME Department has released a total budget of Rs 966 million to hospitals out of which Rs 544 million have been utilized including expenditures of Rs 185 million for purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Rs 358 million for medicine, machinery and equipment.