Pak PhD student dedicates thoughtful poem to medical workers

LONDON: A Pakistani doctorate student at the University of Oxford has made waves by writing a heartfelt poem titled, ‘Angels’ dedicated to frontline medical workers who have lost their lives to the viral coronavirus pandemic.

Mashael Kamran, who is currently doing a PhD in sustainable future energy and transport needs, said she wrote this poem because she believed that the frontline medical workers were the real heroes who had emerged from this crisis.

Speaking to Geo & The News, Mashael said: "Writing this poem was my way of coping with the circumstances and shedding a little light on what’s going around during this horrifying times.

"Our doctors and nurses across the globe are constantly risking their lives every day to save hundreds of people, putting patients first always. Some have to make the toughest decisions of their lives and some suffer a painful death but they still perform their duty with the same resolve and courage."

Mashael, whose mother Senator Seher Kamran is a leading figure in Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), mentioned how it was heartbreaking to witness so many deaths of healthcare workers who had dedicated their lives to the service of humanity.

The poem was picked up by famous Spanish guitarist and Guinness World Record holder, Rafael Serrallet who transformed the poem into a song sung with his daughter, Aitana. Rafael holds the world record for the fastest time to play a concert on each continent.

https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/87277-fastest-time-to-play-a-concert-on-each-continent/

Speaking to The News, Rafael said, "I was deeply touched by her feelings and lyrics for the doctors and healthcare workers who are fighting COVID-19, and in this strive to save the life of others, they are sacrificing their own lives."

"Mashael has expressed her feelings in her lyrics and I have shared mine in the music composition and by adding my voice together with the voice of my daughter Aitana."

Rafael. who is a family friend of Mashael's and has also visited Pakistan, further explained how the global pandemic had resulted in the cancellations of all his concerts but he was using the power of social media to connect with his audiences.

He said he was extremely touched by Mashael's sentiments towards the health workers and wanted to sing her tribute with his daughter.

"I have performed in many countries including Pakistan and once the world is normal I look forward to performing in Pakistan again." Rafael said.

Several British Pakistani doctors including Dr Habib Zaidi, Dr Furqan Ali Siddiqui, Dr Maimoona Rana, Dr Nasir Khan and others have passed away after fighting the viral disease.

Total cases in the UK have exceeded 175,000 while total deaths in the UK are over 28,000 making it the third most affected country in the world. These are the lyrics to the poem.