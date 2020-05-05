308 power thieves caught

GUJRANWALA: Gepco teams caught more than 308 power thieves last month. Reportedly, regional task force and Gepco surveillance teams raided different parts of the region and spotted 308 electricity thieves. The Gepco authorities issued detection bills to the tune of Rs 8.8 million to the power thieves and applications for the registrations of cases have also been submitted with the relevant police stations.

LABOURER ELECTROCUTED: A labuorer was electrocuted in Nokhar, Gujranwala on Momnday. Faisal was unloading fodder from a truck when accidently he touched an electric wire and suffered a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.