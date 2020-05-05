60,000 Pakistanis registered in UAE for return

DUBAI: The number of Pakistanis who have registered with the diplomatic mission in Dubai for repatriation has reached 60,000, Consul General of Pakistan Ahmed Amjad Ali stated in his video message. Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai Ahmed Amjad Ali revealed that number of online registrations have increased and the consulate is planning to send them to Pakistan as early as possible. “More than 2,500 Pakistanis have already repatriated from Dubai in the national carrier”, he informed, adding that at least 1,000 have also been evacuated through various international airlines. But, still hundreds of stranded Pakistanis gather around the consulate building everyday to enquire about their registration and repatriation. The Consul General once again requested the stranded Pakistanis seeking to return to their homeland to wait for their turn and the phone call of the diplomatic mission. Many stranded Pakistanis have complained that the repatriation process must be transparent, as one should clearly know about the registration number. The stranded Pakistani from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fazal Ameen requested the diplomat authorities to display list on the consulate building or post these repatriation list on social media so the people have knowledge of their turn. In the video message, the Consul General Ahmed Amjad Ali reiterated that the consulate has prepared data of the passengers based on merit. “We will give priority to those who came on visit visas, those who have lost their jobs and those who are facing any emergency situation or if some relative in their family has expired,” he explained. His new video message came after a large number of stranded Pakistanis gathered outside the consulate on Sunday.