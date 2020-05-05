Shujaat says will oppose amends to edu sector under 18th Amend

LAHORE: PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain held telephonic conversation with Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and exchanged views on empowering the provinces regarding education under the 18th Amendment. Shujaat said till now all party leaders have talked both for and against the 18th Amendment, this amendment also has good things which we fully support and will continue to support but we will be strongly opposing the amendment in the education sector for coming generations. Shafqat assured Shujaat that his proposals about education sector will be considered in the session. He said in this connection, his party and all the remaining parties’ positive proposals will be included in the consultative meeting.