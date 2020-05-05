‘Illegal stocking of wheat serious crime under new law’

FAISALABAD: A meeting of District Price Control Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali at DC Office.

The DC while lauding the cooperation of the traders said that in the blessed month of the Ramazan, the previous glorious traditions should be maintained by providing all possible relief to the consumers as this time in view of the current situation of coronavirus. He said that a law had been enacted by the Punjab government against hoardings under which stocking goods would be a serious crime and strict punishment would be given.

FINE IMPOSED ON 692 PROFITEERS: The price control magistrates imposed Rs 3,113,000 fine on 692 profiteers during last nine days and registered 24 FIRs against violators.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali informed that 35 price control magistrates were active in the markets and bazaars and in these days and 13,436 inspections had been carried out and action had been taken against the vendors for selling fruits, vegetables and groceries at high prices.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Ch visited Fruit and Vegetable Mmarket Sadhar to check the auction process of different fruits and vegetables.

EADA Abdul Rahman and other officers were also accompanied with him. The DC and the CPO went to different sheds and reviewed the auction process. The DC directed the staff of Market Committee to keep strict eye on the availability of seasonal fruits and vegetables and special steps should be taken in case of short supply of any item.

The DC also interacted with the commission agents and asked them to avoid unjustified price-hike of fruitS and vegetables. He said that the district administration had taken various steps to control the prices of essential items.

ILLEGAL STOCKING OF WHEAT: The district administration has appealed to the public to report any illegal stocking of wheat in any place.

It was told that the complaint should be immediately report to the DC Office control room on 0419201491 and 0419201492. The name of the informant would be kept confidential. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that apart from the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue/ Focal Person, the phone number was 0419200306 and the office number of the Assistant Commissioner City 0419200311 would be available for report.

Likewise, Assistant Commissioner Sadar on phone number 0419200782, AC Samundri on 0419240079, AC Chak Jhumra on 0418527399, Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala could call on 0414312913 and AC Tandlianwala can be contacted on phone number 0413441205 to tell about any hoarding of wheat in the area. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that strict action would be taken against hoarders.