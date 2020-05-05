Every grain of wheat to be bought from farmers: minister

SARGODHA: Punjab Minister for Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed Niazi said Punjab government has allocated billions of rupees to purchase every grain of wheat from farmers.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit at wheat procurement centre Asiyawala. He took detailed review of procurement process at centre and inspected the various godowns. On the occasion, he checked the weighed the sacks of wheat and humidity ratio.

The minister has also reviewed the facilities provided to the farmers and also inquired about their and issued orders to resolve them on the spot. On that occasion in charge center, Chaudhry Khalid briefed the minister that 1,40,000 wheat procurement targets has been set at Asiyawala centre and 25,000 wheat sacks have been bought only in six days.

He further said 48 percent gunny bags have been issued to farmers so far.

Ansar Majeed has directed that to ensure social distancing at procurement center and implement of precautionary measures. He said any kind of negligence in wheat procurement would not be tolerated. Government had also started crackdown against the hoarders and indiscriminate operations were underway across the province, he added.

52,800 sacks of wheat seized: The district administration led by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh seized 52,800 sacks of 50 kg wheat and delivered it to the procurement centres.

AC Kot Momin seized 30,880 sacks for illegal transportation, AC Sargodha 16,640 sacks, AC Sillanwali 3,000 sacks, AC Sahiwal 1,500 sacks, AC Shahpur 380 and AC Bhalwal 400 sacks of wheat were seized during the crackdown, and delivered it to procurement centres. The DC said all administrative machinery was mobilized to curb illegal movement of wheat and 18 check posts have been set up in the district. He said that only government was allowed to buy wheat directly from farmers; flour mills can only keep stock for three days while the farmer was also not allowed to keep wheat more than need, he added.