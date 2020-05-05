More cops test positive

PESHAWAR: As the coronavirus is spreading fast, more policemen are testing positive for Covid-19 while interacting with the patients at the quarantine centres and other places.

The virus is travelling rapidly in Peshawar and other cities of Khyber Pàkhtunkhwa. It is targeting people from all walks of life, especially those fighting on the frontline against coronavirus. A number of doctors, nurses and paramedics have tested positive by handling Çovid-19 patients.

Besides, many policemen, who were deployed at the quarantine centres, locked down-streets and other areas have tested positive in several parts of KP. On Monday a senior police officer currently serving as additional director of the Federal Investigation Agency, Mian Saeed Ahmad, tested positive for the virus. He was in Islamabad for several days and underwent tests after not feeling well.

The officer has been quarantined and his treatment launched. A large number of friends, policemen and people from different walks of life extended him the best wishes for early recovery after one of his colleagues posted the news on social media.

“He is a brave officer who has defeated many enemies while heading the police in Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and other districts. Prayers for his early recovery,” a friend said on social media comments. Before Mian Saeed, the additional SP of Mardan, Waqar Kharal, had tested positive during the lockdown of the Manga village.

An inspector Mohsin Javed and an FIA official also tested positive later. All the officials have recovered and rejoined duty. The other day, a sub-inspector of Peshawar, Mumtaz Khan, tested positive and was quarantined at his residence. A total of four policemen have tested positive in the city so far.