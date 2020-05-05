close
Tue May 05, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2020

27,000 wheat bags recovered

National

Our Correspondent
May 5, 2020

HAFIZABAD: The district administration, the PASSCO officials and the police raided different places and sealed different godowns for stocking 27,000 bags of wheat. On secret information, the officers raided Nawan Manika and sealed the godown of Muhammad Yaqoob where he had illegally hoarded 20,000 bags of wheat.

