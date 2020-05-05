Utility store manager injured during dacoity

TOBA TEK SINGH: Dacoits looted a utility store in Gojra. According to police, three bandits entered the utility store and took manager Amer Khan, staffers and customers hostage. The gunmen also tortured the manager when he put up resistance and took away over Rs 100,000, mobile phones and other valuables.

PROTESTERS WANT END to LOCKDOWN: Scores of hawkers of vans and buses staged another protest demonstration at Kamalia general bus-stand demanding an end to lockdown. Talking to reporters, they said due to suspension of services of buses and vans they and their family members have reached near to starvation. They said if lockdown is necessary, the government should arrange financial help of theirs, otherwise they will be forced to commit suicide.

DIES IN ACCIDENT: A motorcyclist died and three others sustained injuries in a road accident on Monday. In the collision of two motorcycles near Lundoo canal bridge on Toba-Chichawatni Road, Nawaz Chadhar of Chak 363/GB died on the spot and Nazir Ahmed, Ahmed Yar and Asghar Ali sustained critical injuries. The injured were shifted to Rajana rural health centre where the doctors referred them to DHQ hospital.