Allied Hospital doctor tests positive

FAISALABAD: Dr Mubashar Ibrar, in charge of Surgical Unit of Allied Hospital, has been infected from coronavirus. He was immediately shifted to the isolation ward of the General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad. Similarly, two more coronavirus suspects Muqaddas of Zafar Colony and Farkhanda Yasin of Jameel Garden had also admitted to the isolation ward of the General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad where 44 coronavirus suspects were already being treated.

MAN KILLS BROTHER: A man stabbed to death his younger brother over a petty domestic issue at Darul Ehsan Colony on Monday. Reportedly, accused Nadir Ali allegedly stabbed his younger brother Zeeshan to death over a petty domestic issue. Police have registered a murder case against Nadir Ali who fled from the scene after committing the heinous crime.

Two bodies found in Faisalabad: The dead bodies of two youth were found here on Monday. The dead body of Muhammad Moazam of Chak 197 was recovered from Chak 192. The deceased had contracted love marriage one year ago and now living in a rented house. He was mysteriously disappeared on April 25 and now his body was found from fields. In another case, Muhammad Ali was found dead in the fields of Chak 254 who was allegedly assassinated by landlord Muhammad Umair and others

SASTI ROTI TANDOORS: The Jamaat-e-Islami Faisalabad has installed several Sasti Roti Tandoors where two Rotis are being provided to the citizens against Rs 5 only. Engineer Azeem Randhawa, Jamaat-e-Islami Faisalabad ameer, told media that these Tandoors had been installed at different places in the city to facilitate the poor. These Tandoors would continue during the month of the Ramazan, he added.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide at Mohallah Marzi Pura on Monday. Shahbaz Ahmad ended his life by taking poison. The motive behind the incident is said to be that he was frustrated due to present lockdown situation which had made him unemployed.