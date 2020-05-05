5,000 maund wheat confiscated

MUZAFFARGARH: Special Branch team recovered 5000 maunds wheat stock going to be smuggled at Islamabad here on Monday. Working on a tip off, a team of special branch led by Inspector Manzoor Hussain conducted raid at Khanpur Bagga Sher Jhang raid and recovered wheat stock of 5,000 maunds. The wheat was being loaded on trucks when special branch team arrived there. The wheat stock was going to be smuggled at Islamabad from Dera Ghazi Khan. The team confiscated the wheat and handed over the stock to the concerned wheat procurement center.