Poem by Pak PhD student for medical workers

"Those noble hands stopped working

A heart of a saviour is now at rest

A death has prevailed, God took away another angel

Days will never be the same

Your selfless body will never walk again

And the tears of grief will take a while to dry

Oh dear angel, but let’s not forget, you are truly alive

As a guardian of humanity, you are an endless light

your spirit sings in the soul of many

So stretch your wings and fly"