Rain turns weather pleasant in various parts of Sindh

SUKKUR: The new spell of rain turned the weather pleasant and brought much-needed relief from the blistering heat across Sindh, including Hyderabad, Khairpur, Sukkur and other adjoining areas on Monday. It was extremely hot in the region for the last week.

The winds were remarkably hot under the blazing sun. As the dark clouds began to hover, the heralding rain swept away the heat. Coupled with lightning and thunderstorm, it brought the searing temperatures down. Following the rain the temperatures across Hyderabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki dropped, making the weather pleasant.