Tue May 05, 2020
Civil judge Hyd tests Covid-19 positive

Our Correspondent
May 5, 2020

SUKKUR: The district administration, Hyderabad, has decided to conduct Covid-19 tests of the staff and family members of Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate-11 Hyderabad Rehan Abdul Hadi who was declared coronavirus positive. Following the report, the office of the civil judge was sealed and it was decided to conduct the Covid-19 tests of all the court's staff of the court as well as the family members of the judge. Meanwhile, 14 new local transmission cases of COVID-19 resulted positive, including five employees of the Rohri grid station and one employee of DHO office, Sukkur.

