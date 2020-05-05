Civil judge Hyd tests Covid-19 positive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The district administration, Hyderabad, has decided to conduct Covid-19 tests of the staff and family members of Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate-11 Hyderabad Rehan Abdul Hadi who was declared coronavirus positive. Following the report, the office of the civil judge was sealed and it was decided to conduct the Covid-19 tests of all the court's staff of the court as well as the family members of the judge. Meanwhile, 14 new local transmission cases of COVID-19 resulted positive, including five employees of the Rohri grid station and one employee of DHO office, Sukkur.