RO, filtration plant employees protest for salary

SUKKUR: The Sindh RO Water Filter Plant Employees’ Association and Employees of Ultra Filtration, Water Supply and Drainage, Badin, held a protest at the Badin Press Club against non-payment of their salaries for the past eight months. The protesters, led by union leaders including Zaheer Ahmed Shah, Allah Dino, Zaman Pathan and others, said they were regular employees of public health department Badin but they were not being paid salaries for the last eight months that was causing serious troubles to their families. They said ultra filtration plants were installed in 2018, and they were recruited for maintenance and repair. The protesters said they were operating 15 filter plants of Badin including three in Lauri Sharif, two in Kadhan and 10 in Badin city, and alleged that allocations for maintenance and repair of the filter plants were not being utilized. They appealed to the chief minister Sindh to release their outstanding salaries.