Threat to handover daughter: Dejected school teacher commits suicide after failing to pay debt

SUKKUR: A primary school teacher was forced to commit suicide for failing to return debt at Mirpur Bathoro in Sujawal. The primary school teacher, Muhammad Yousuf, from Mirpur Bathoro in Sujawal, committed suicide by hanging himself after failing to return the debt he had taken sometime back, as the lender increased the pressure by sending criminals threatening him at his house.

Holding back tears, the school teacher's wife, told media persons that her husband was put under undue pressure by the loan sharks and his henchmen who were incessantly pressurising him to pay back the loan. Returning the loan alone was not the only worry for Yousaf who was also being forced to protect his family as the money lender and his goons were demanding him to handover his daughter, she said in a voice choked with emotions. "We tried everywhere and everyone but help was not forthcoming and that left Yousaf increasingly despondent and forlorn." She said the demands of the money lenders were unrelenting and in sheer desperation her husband committed suicide. "Now Yousaf is gone and we are left alone with the unpaid debt. I am scared about my daughter," she said wiping her tears "What if they come for my daughter now. I have nothing to give to them. I do not know what to do. Could the government or police help save my daughter," she asked breathlessly.