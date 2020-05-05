Physical NA session: Panel to finalise modalities today

ISLAMABAD: The Committee on Virtual Session of National Assembly during COVID-19 will meet today (Tuesday) to work out modalities for holding physical Sessions along with duration of each sitting of the National Assembly during COVID-19.

The committee meeting will be headed by its Chairman Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam. All the parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly or their nominees have been invited to attend the meeting.

The committee will work out the modalities for holding physical sessions along with duration of each sitting of the National Assembly during COVID-19.

The committee will also ponder over modalities for taking up legislative business, question hour, calling attention notices, adjournment motions, privilege motions, etc during the said sessions.

The committee will deliberate upon the modus operandi for ensuring the presence of the members by the respective parliamentary leaders in every sitting in full or limited numbers in accordance with proportionate strength of each parliamentary party. The committee will also take up health safety measures/SOPs and special logistic arrangements to enable the members and the National Assembly Staff to attend the sessions.

The committee was constituted by the Speaker National Assembly to make recommendations for convening virtual session of the National Assembly during COVID-19, and making amendments to the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the National Assembly, if any in that regard.

The committee in its second and third meetings resolved to hold physical session instead of virtual session of the National Assembly. The committee will discuss and finalise its recommendations in the instant meeting regarding holding physical session of the assembly and submit them to the Speaker National Assembly for making appropriate directions to the government.