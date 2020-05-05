509 health workers tested positive for COVID-19 in Pakistan: WHO

ISLAMABAD: World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that as many as 509 health workers in Pakistan have fallen prey to coronavirus.

In its situation report on Monday, the WHO said that as many as 263 doctors have been tested positive for coronavirus, while among paramedics and others there are 171 confirmed cases. At least 75 nurses also carried the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, 2,663 contacts of these 500 health workers have been identified out of whom 2,499 have been tested for coronavirus and 194 have been found positive. 1,607 contacts have been quarantined.

The world health body has requested for $21.5 million (Rs3.43 billion) funds, and so far has collected $4.2 million.