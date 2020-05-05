Shahbaz didn’t fare well in NAB ‘paper’: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said it appeared Shahbaz Sharif did not fare well in the ‘paper’, given to him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Giving his reaction to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson’s statements, following Shahbaz's appearance before the NAB investigation team, the minister said it was incomprehensible why they were so angry after their leader went to NAB team.

“If the questions by NAB were easy, why he could not give replies to them and why this anger is. PML-N leadership will have to give answers to questions. Merely holding of news conferences will not do,” he emphasised.

He alleged the PML-N leadership always focused on how to reach the corridors of power and never cared about serving the masses, having nothing to do with their problems but to only add to their own fortunes and using the national resources for their own purposes.

The minister referred to their (PML-N) transfer of looted wealth of masses through TTs and piling up properties in London. He recalled how PML-N leadership always used NAB for political victimisation and even the anti-graft body was called ‘Ehtesabur rehman’.

He continued PML-N leadership selected chairman of NAB of their choice but did not change the NAB laws, against which they were complaining now. “You had mala fide intention that was why you opposed amendments to NAB law,” he charged.

“And, now you are leveling allegations against the government, which has nothing do at all with NAB. This way, you want to make the corruption cases against you as political, which are in fact criminal,” he maintained.

Referring to Shahbaz Sharif’s statement that he wanted to return from London to stand by his people at this juncture but after his return, he was being seen only sitting before laptop and also talking about his wishful thinking of having been offered to form government.

Contrary to PML-N leadership, the minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was working 24 hours a day waging the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic and thinking about people, particularly on how to protect the weak and poor segments of the society.

The prime minister, he noted, strengthened the state institutions as per the law instead of subjugating them to personal whims, as was done by the past rulers. “The nation will never forget the fact that even in these difficult times, PML-N leaders preferred to care about their own fortunes and issues instead of siding with them,” he said.

Meanwhile, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, while rejecting a NAB statement, has said Shahbaz Sharif has answered all of NAB’s queries and submitted them in writing as well.

Talking to the media on Monday, she said the PML-N president was not asked any question regarding money laundering and that the bureau is lying. She demanded a televised public inquiry of Shahbaz Sharif so that the nation could see what this circus is all about. She demanded that Imran Khan and the NAB chairman answer the same questions in the televised public inquiry. She demanded that Imran appear before the NAB in the sugar and wheat theft case and the helicopter case.

She said Shahbaz did not avail any privileges and presented himself to set a precedent for all to follow despite knowing that all this is part of political victimization. She said NAB allegations that started with accusations of billions and trillions corruption have now come down to questions like why did Shahbaz appear at the hearing on his children’s car.

The former Information minister said if Shahbaz can appear before the NAB despite his severe medical condition and vulnerability to Covid-19, why can’t Imran appear before the NAB for his countless offenses. Imran should appear before NAB in the wheat and sugar theft case; he must present himself before the Election Commission for his Foreign Funding case and 25 fake accounts case; the NAB-Niazi tag team must give the dates to arrest and present before people the culprits of the Malam Jabba mega corruption and Rs 100 billion BRT Peshawar and Rs 100 billion tree tsunami corruption.

She said if the heroes of the nation like Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif can appear before the law, why can’t the criminals who stole wheat and sugar. She said Shahbaz Sharif’s real crime is exposing the true sugar and wheat thieves. She said after failing to prove their false accusations regarding Saaf Pani, Aashiana, Ganda Naala, 56 companies and earthquake funds embezzlement, the PTI has fallen back on the age-old tool of political victimization – the asset beyond means.

She said the NAB-Niazi tag team is setting new precedents in the history of political victimization. Those who served the country and saved treasury’s billions are being called for explanations.

Marriyum said making Shahbaz appear before the NAB won’t improve Imran’s deplorable performance against coronavirus and said he should now focus on the fight against the pandemic. Imran must ensure the provision of protective gear to doctors and medics and ensure relief to the poor.