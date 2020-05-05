Easing lockdown gradually, says Imran

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus outspread affected a large population including workers, daily wagers and labourers therefore they have decided to lift the restrictions gradually.

Addressing the volunteers of Corona Relief Tiger Force in Islamabad on Monday, he said that in relief efforts and to create awareness among the masses about precautionary measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus, the Tiger Force will work together with the administration.

The prime minister pointed out that the coronavirus pandemic has compelled many countries to take the steps, which were never taken before.

He said the same kind of volunteer force has also been established in the United Kingdom.

Imran Khan said the lockdown has affected a big population including workers, daily wagers and labourers and this is the reason that they have decided to gradually lift the restrictions.

He said SOPs for different sectors are being prepared to ease the restrictions and in this situation, the role of the volunteer force will gain immense importance as they have to ensure implementation of SOPs in order to avert the spread of the contagion.

The prime minister said that this will help the government run the wheel of the economy and provide job opportunities to the people.

Imran Khan said, “We have to save the people from the pandemic as well as starvation and the services of tiger force are required to strike a balance in the economic activity and the lockdown.

The prime minister said the government has recently launched a relief programme for those who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

He asked the tiger force to help these people get them registered with the programme in order to get the financial assistance under the Ehsaas Programme.

Imran Khan asked the volunteers to also keep an eye on the hoarders and accordingly inform the administration so that it could take action against them.

He also directed the district administration to take along the Tiger Force and provide them the protection to cope with the current difficult situation.

Speaking on the occasion Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said 20,000 members of Tiger Force have been given responsibilities in Sialkot to help out district administration in face of coronavirus challenges. He said the government has operationalized 203-bed hospital in Sialkot where 403 paramedics are performing their services voluntarily.

Similarly, he said 9,000 volunteers of tiger force are helping to enforce standing operating procedures in 3,000 mosques in Sialkot.

The Special Assistant further said they are also helping in distributing ration among needy families.

He urged the volunteers to strictly follow code of conduct and not to transfer their responsibilities to anyone else.

In his remarks, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said registered paramedics and doctors with the Tiger Force will perform their services in different sectors.

He said the government will also hire their services in implementing Test Trace and Quarantine strategy to contain the coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation Umer Lodhi said over 4,000 Utility Stores outlet, 800 franchises and mobile vans are providing essential commodities to the people under Prime Minister’s Relief Package.

He said utility stores sold out items worth ten billion rupees in the first ten days of Ramazan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has discussed on telephone the prevailing coronavirus-related matters with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

According to the Prime Minister Office, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephone conversation with his Canadian counterpart Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters of mutual interest came under discussion. The two leaders also discussed the status of repatriation of each other’s nationals from their respective countries. Both appreciated the facilitation provided by the two sides in this context.

Offering deep condolences over the loss of precious lives, the prime minister underscored that the pandemic was an unprecedented calamity necessitating closer international cooperation. “Pakistan along with other developing countries was confronted with the twin challenge of saving lives and containing the infection, while simultaneously shoring up the economy,” he noted.

Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked Canada for its support for Pakistan’s inclusion in the G20’s debt relief initiative. Underlining the need to create greater fiscal space for developing countries to save lives, and undertake coordinated action to ward off socioeconomic challenges, the Prime Minister hoped that Canada would lend support to the ‘Global Initiative for Debt Relief.’

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep concern over demonization of the Muslim minority in India in the context of the Covid-19 Pandemic. He also apprised his Canadian counterpart of the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, where the communication restrictions and lack of unfettered access to medical and other essential supplies were compounding the Covid-19 challenge for the Kashmiris.

The two leaders agreed to remain closely engaged on all matters of common interest.

During telephonic talks with his Ethiopian counterpart, in the context of Pakistan’s “Engage Africa” policy, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of closer bilateral ties with Ethiopia. The Prime Minister also reiterated his felicitations to Prime Minister Abiy on winning the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

The Prime Minister conveyed Pakistan’s solidarity with the government and people of Ethiopia, and commended their effective measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

The discussion focused on debt relief matters, including Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘Global Initiative for Debt Relief’ for developing countries in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister underscored that developing countries faced the twin challenge of containing the disease and staving off hunger due to loss of livelihoods. He emphasized that while debt suspension will help free up resources, enhanced measures were needed to reboot the developing economies.

Noting that a global recession was imminent, the Prime Minister underlined that developing countries would need a combination of additional measures to meet urgent financial requirements, sustain growth, strengthen fragile health systems as well as to save lives and provide social protection to those below the poverty line.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of working together, along with the UN Secretary General and other stakeholders, to evolve a comprehensive plan on debt relief issues.

Bilaterally, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed upon further deepening of cooperation including enhanced political and diplomatic linkages and increased mutual trade.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his invitation to Prime Minister Abiy to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Members of the National Assembly and Provincial Assembly to play a full role in not only providing relief to the people during this hour of hardship but also to motivate them to take preventive steps, ensuring relief to all sections.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that given the ground realities, particularly the country’s economic situation and the problems of the common man, the government had decided to gradually reduce the lock-down in the coming days.

The prime minister said the government was working to provide all possible relief to the people in the face of the situation of the coronavirus. He noted the government announced a total package of Rs1.25 trillion despite the difficult conditions.

“The process of providing Rs12,000 to 12 million eligible families is being ensured on the basis of transparency and merit and a special programme has also been launched to provide relief to workers and workers, who lost their livelihood,” he maintained.

He directed that all elected public representatives to ensure that all the eligible members in their circles could easily benefit from the government-provided relief package.

“It is very encouraging that people from all walks of life in the country have been very mindful about the difficult situation and to help the people in their efforts to provide relief,” the Prime Minister said, while addressing the legislators.