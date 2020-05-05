Traders getting ready to reopen their business

ISLAMABAD: The traders’ community on Monday demanded of the federal and provincial governments to announce immediate re-opening of all type of business activity in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry, President of Markazi Tanzeem Tajran Pakistan, warned that the traders are preparing to start business activity if no decision is taken by government in this regard.

He observed that so far the shopkeepers and other traders are cooperating with the government while closing their business or following SOPs but it seemed that they are direct target of the lockdown across the country.

He drew attention of the government that traders are facing severe financial problems and they are also not able to pay salaries of their employees and utility bills.

Kashif Chaudhry regretted that lockdown has been ineffective practically but the traders, businessmen and traders aere the main victims.

He also pointed out that despite assurance of government, the traders are not only receiving utility bills bit their electricity has also been disconnected. President of the Punjab Markazi Tanzeem Tajran Sharjeel Mir, traders’ leader Zia Ahmad Raja and others are also present on the occasion.