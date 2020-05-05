South Africa starts virus trial of TB vaccine

CAPE TOWN: Hundreds of South African health workers were given a century-old tuberculosis vaccine on Monday in a trial to see whether the venerable formula can protect against coronavirus.

Devised at France´s legendary Pasteur Institute 100 years ago, the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine is one of the world´s oldest and most trusted immunisations. "We vaccinated the first participant this morning," Duncan McDonald, head of business development and marketing at a clinical research organisation called TASK said.

Trials started at Tygerberg hospital in Cape Town, where BCG booster shots were administered to 250 health care workers, while another 250 received a dummy formula, or placebo. "There are observations that this BCG vaccine does something to the immune system that we don´t really understand," TASK founder professor Andreas Diacon said.

Children immunised with BCG tend to suffer less from respiratory illnesses, including asthma, he said. "It makes the immune system cope better with respiratory retract infections," said Diacon. "No one actually really understands why it works". Diacon and his team want to determine whether BCG could have an effect on coronavirus by reducing the risk of infection or easing symptoms.