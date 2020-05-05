Japan PM extends state of emergency until May 31

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO:Japan´s prime minister on Monday extended a nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic until the end of May, after government officials warned it was too soon to ease restrictions.
"I will extend the period of the state of emergency I declared on April 7 until May 31. The area covered is all prefectures in the nation," Shinzo Abe said after a meeting to discuss the measures.