Cop mutilated in rioters’ acid attack resolves to protect HK

HONG KONG: Seven months on, the pain from the acid burns was still unforgettable and deeply traumatic for Hong Kong policeman Tiger (not his real name).

“My skin turned brown right in front of my eyes and instantly started blistering, with blood oozing from the open wound,” the police officer told Xinhua when recalling the moment he was assaulted by rioters last year.

Tiger was injured on Oct. 1, China’s National Day, when Hong Kong was gripped by heinous violent incidents. One of the shocking scenes of violence happened near the Tuen Mun Town Hall, where he, along with scores of other police officers, was on duty.About 700 black-clad rioters who had amassed outside the town hall since that morning attempted to cut the rope tied to a flagpole and desecrate the national flag.

The police nearby moved to stop the illegal acts but were quickly surrounded by the mobs who rained down a torrent of acid bombs, stones and umbrellas on them. “We were ferociously attacked by them, who repeatedly threw acid on us and even forcibly dragged away suspects we had arrested,” Tiger said.As the chaos ensued, Tiger was hit in the nose by a hammer and then suddenly felt an indescribable pain in the right arm, which he found out later was hit by an acid bomb.

His colleagues rushed him to an ambulance. As the roads nearby were blocked by the rioters, it took about half an hour for the ambulance to reach the hospital nearby.In the back of the ambulance, Tiger endured what he described in no uncertain terms as “the most painful 30 minutes in his life.” “All I could do was to kick the door to try to distract myself (from the pain) until my body was out of strength,” Tiger said.

The acid attack caused multiple injuries to his right arm and back, diagnosed by the doctor as the most severe degree of chemical burns possible.