Iran charges Germany paying ‘debt’ to Israel with Hezbollah ban

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday charged that Germany is repaying a “historical debt” to Israel after Berlin banned the activities of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement on its soil. Germany designated Hezbollah a “Shiite terrorist organisation” on Thursday as its security forces raided mosques and associations linked to the group. Iran argued Germany was motivated by the grim legacy of Nazi rule and its guilt over the Holocaust, the mass murder of six million European Jews in labour and extermination camps.

“We feel the Germans seems to have a historical debt to the Zionists and are repaying it somehow, and don’t realise that the world and Muslims might react,” said foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi. Hezbollah was established in 1982 during the Lebanese civil war and fought a 2006 war with Israel.