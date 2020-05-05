Sudan says US approves ambassador, first in two decades

KHARTOUM: Sudan announced Monday that the United States had approved Khartoum´s pick of a veteran diplomat as ambassador to Washington, the first such envoy in over two decades. Ties between Khartoum and Washington had been strained during the three-decade dictatorship of Omar al-Bashir, but eased after he was ousted by the army last year following mass protests. Sudan´s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok visited Washington in December and the two countries agreed to exchange envoys. In a statement, Sudan´s foreign ministry said Monday “the US government approved the nomination of Nour Eddin Satti as an ambassador and plenipotentiary of the Republic of Sudan. A veteran diplomat, Satti served as Sudan´s ambassador to France in the 1990s and later worked with United Nations peacekeeping missions in Congo and Rwanda. Monday´s step of recognising Satti as Sudan´s first to Washington since 1998 comes as part of “normalising relations” between Khartoum and Washington, the ministry said. Sudan is currently ruled by a transitional administration that took power in August last year after Bashir´s fall. During the Islamist strongman´s rule, Washington slapped sanctions on Sudan and designated the country as a state sponsor of terrorism. Hamdok´s government has sought to bolster its international standing and mend ties with the US. In February, Khartoum agreed to compensate the families of American victims of a suicide bombing targeting navy destroyer USS Cole in Yemen´s Aden harbour in 2000. The attack was claimed by Al-Qaeda.