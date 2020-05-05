Bahrain opens second field hospital on man-made island

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANAMA: After turning a car park into an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients, Bahrain has set up its second field hospital — on a man-made island.
The facilities are among five that the authorities plan to build to add 500 critical care beds to its health sector in case of a spike in novel coronavirus. The new 154-bed field hospital, staffed by 55 doctors and 250 nurses, took 14 days to build and adjoins a quarantine camp. Its large white tents house rows of hospital beds as well as a laboratory, pharmacy and X-ray machines. Located off the Gulf state´s east coast, it is the first crisis facility set up far from a hospital.