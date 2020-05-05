Nine policemen abducted and killed in south Syria

BEIRUT: Unknown gunmen abducted and killed nine policemen Monday in southern Syria in a rare such attack on a government building in the defeated cradle of the nine-year uprising, a monitor said. The killings, for which there were no immediate claim of responsibility, occurred in a town called Muzayrib in Daraa province, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

“Unknown assailants attacked the municipality building... abducting nine members of the security forces before shooting them dead and abandoning their bodies in a square,” Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said. Attacks are common in the province, which was retaken by regime forces from rebels in 2018, usually targeting loyalists and civilians working for the state, according to the Observatory. But the nature of Monday’s incident and high toll are unusual. “Usually attacks against regime forces target checkpoints or patrols, not government buildings,” Abdel Rahman said. Daraa is considered to be the birthplace of the popular uprising that erupted across Syria in 2011, before spiralling into a full-blown conflict. After its recapture by Russia-backed regime fighters in 2018, state institutions returned but the army is still not deployed in the whole province, says the Observatory, which relies on a network of sources in Syria.

Bodies dumped in 50-metre-deep Syria gorge: Human Rights Watch on Monday called for an investigation into a spectacular gorge in northern Syria that has been used as a dumping site for dead bodies over several years. The 50-metre-deep hole in a desert area of Raqa province was once controlled by the Islamic State group, when it still ruled its “caliphate” straddling swathes of Syria and Iraq. HRW investigated the site since the area was wrested from the jihadists by Kurdish-led forces in late 2017 and found that bodies were dumped in the gorge during, but also after, IS rule.

“Al-Hota gorge, once a beautiful natural site, has become a place of horror and reckoning,” said Sara Kayyali, Syria researcher at Human Rights Watch. The sinkhole, whose full depth is not visible from the edge, has always held near-mythical status in the area but was once a popular escape where residents would go for family picnics.