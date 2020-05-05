World will be same but worse after ‘banal’ virus, says Houellebecq

PARIS: Controversial French writer Michel Houellebecq said Monday that he believes the world will be just the same after the coronavirus - only worse.

The novelist, seen by his fans as a modern prophet of a nihilistic, individualistic age, poured cold water on those who see the pandemic as a possible turning point. “I do not believe for a half-second the declarations that ‘nothing will be like it was before’,” said Houellebecq who rose to international fame through his 1998 novel “Atomised”. “We will not wake up after the lockdown in a new world. It will be the same, just a bit worse,” he said in an essay for French public radio. “The way this epidemic has panned out is remarkably normal,” he argued. He described COVID-19 as a “banal virus” with “no redeeming qualities... It’s not even sexually transmitted.

But he warned that the self-distancing and “home-working that the epidemic has brought” would accelerate the technological push to isolate and atomise people. It was a great excuse, he said, to push further the “obsolescence of human relationships”. Yet he ridiculed writers who had compared the moment to his apocalyptic 2005 novel, “The Possibility of an Island”, when the human race is on its last legs. - ‘West has no divine right’ “The West has not the eternal divine right to be the richest and most developed zone in the world. “It is no scoop to say that, it has been all over for a long time,” said the novelist, who is married to Qianyun Lysis Li, a Chinese student of his work 34 years his junior. Even the death toll reflected the world as we have known it, he claimed.