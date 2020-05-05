Kazakh president replaces ex-leader’s daughter with aide

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan’s president appointed a top aide to the senate Monday after dismissing his powerful predecessor’s daughter in a shock move that sparked speculation of a power struggle. An order published on President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s website said that the former deputy head of his administration, Maulen Ashimbayev, would become a senator following the dismissal of Dariga Nazarbayeva on Saturday. Ashimbayev was on Monday unanimously elected as speaker of the upper house — the position that Nazarbayeva held prior to her dismissal, and which had positioned her second in line to the presidency. Nazarbayeva is the 56-year-old daughter of Kazakhstan’s first post-independence leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, who retains significant formal powers despite retiring last year after three decades at the helm. Nazarbayev, 79, has not spoken publicly about his daughter’s dismissal which was announced on Saturday.