Turkey eases lockdown for over 65s, under 20s

ISTANBUL: Turkey will relax confinement rules on people aged 65 and over, and those under 20, as the country moves to a “new normal”, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday. Since March 21, around 7.5 million senior citizens have been under lockdown, forbidden from going outside in a measure taken to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. The same restriction was brought in by the government for people aged under 20 on April 4. “We will gradually return to normal life,” Erdogan said in Istanbul.