Japan extends virus state of emergency until 31st

TOKYO: Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday extended a state of emergency over the coronavirus until the end of May, warning it was too soon to begin relaxing restrictions.

But Abe said a review of the situation would be conducted in about two weeks, and the measures could be lifted before the end of the month if new infections slow sufficiently. And he implied that there would be no further extension of the emergency, saying May would be when the country “presses towards the exit”.

“I must be candid and ask you to continue your efforts for some time,” Abe said at a press conference after announcing the extension. “At this point, the decrease in people infected is still not at a sufficient level.

Abe had declared a month-long state of emergency that initially covered Tokyo and six other regions on April 7, later expanding it to cover the entire country. It had been due to expire on May 6, and Abe said the measures had reduced new infections from around 700 a day to a third of that. But he said the number of new cases was still outpacing the approximately 100 people discharged from hospital nationwide each day.