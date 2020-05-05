All in Flex: YouTube gets new optimisation for Galaxy Z Flip

Seoul, (South Korea): Galaxy users have long enjoyed integration for Google’s app ecosystem, and now that optimization is coming to YouTube and the Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung and Google reached a new level in their collaborative efforts to bring a fresh user experience design that fits the innovative form factor of the Galaxy Z Flip. It’s the latest development to come out of a long and fruitful relationship between the two companies.

“For the past 10 years, the Samsung-Google partnership has been the driving force behind so many of this industry’s most important innovations,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics at Galaxy Unpacked 2020.

“Now, as we start a new decade, our partnership is more important than ever, as we work together to pioneer a new generation of breakthrough mobile experiences.”

The recent updates for YouTube are just one milestone in the developments the two companies have brought to Samsung's flagship and foldable devices. Thanks to the partnership, Galaxy users get an optimized experience for the most popular Google apps, such as Google Maps and Google Play Store, and enjoy greater reliability, app continuity, and security. Last year, Samsung and Google ushered in a new mobile era by creating a seamless foldable experience for the Galaxy Fold. Here is a closer look at some of the latest ways Samsung and Google are delivering a more valuable Android experience on Galaxy devices.