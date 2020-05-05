Novartis Pakistan donates Rs40m, PPEs and testing kits of COVID-19 to PRCS

Karachi: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sindh Branch today received a donation of Rs40 million from Novartis Pakistan.

The support package will go towards the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for medical workers and COVID-19 Testing Kits.

The cheques handover ceremony was organized at Hilal-e-Ahmer House, Teen Talwar Clifton. On behalf of PRCS-Sindh, former captain of Pakistan Cricket team Moin Khan and renowned Actor Adnan Siddiqui received a donation cheque on behalf of the Red Crescent and thanked the management of Novartis Pakistan.

While addressing the ceremony, Mrs. Shahnaz S. Hamid, Chairperson PRCS-Sindh, expressed her gratitude to Novartis Pakistan. She further said that this generous donation for PPE and testing kits would help in enhancing the capacity of our healthcare system, and also strengthening the efforts to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

She also announced that PRCS-Sindh will soon introduce a mobile testing service for Covid-19 Suspects with the technical support of Indus Hospital.

She urged others to come forward to donate generously for procurement of testing kits like Novartis Pakistan, Mr. Zaid Chaudhry, CFO and Mrs Ayesha Mushtaq lead projects of Novartis Pakistan said that our Company is making all possible efforts to contribute its corporate social responsibility to help such organization who are fighting against COVID 19.****