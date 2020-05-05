Woman falls to death from rooftop

A woman lost her life after falling down from the rooftop of her house near Bagh-e-Malir in the Al-Falah police precincts on Monday.

She was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in an injured condition where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. She was identified as 23-year-old Bisma, daughter of Ghulam Akbar. According to SHO Gulzar Ali Tunio, the girl was alone in the house when the incident took place, adding that they were trying to investigate the case from different angles to ascertain how she fell from the rooftop.