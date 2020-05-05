close
Tue May 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2020

Woman falls to death from rooftop

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2020

A woman lost her life after falling down from the rooftop of her house near Bagh-e-Malir in the Al-Falah police precincts on Monday.

She was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in an injured condition where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. She was identified as 23-year-old Bisma, daughter of Ghulam Akbar. According to SHO Gulzar Ali Tunio, the girl was alone in the house when the incident took place, adding that they were trying to investigate the case from different angles to ascertain how she fell from the rooftop.

Latest News

More From Karachi