Two dead in accidents

A man and a woman lost their lives, while another person was severely injured in two accidents in the city on Monday.According to the Mauripur police, two people were wounded in an accident on Hawkesbay Road.

The police said a speedy dumper hit their motorcycle after which they were moved to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment where one of them succumbed to injuries, while the other was in critical condition.

The deceased was 25-year-old Riaz, son of Siddiq, while the injured was 35-year-old Saeed Ahmed, son of Akbar, the police added. The police said the deceased and the injured were friends. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver who hit them.

A woman lost her life when a vehicle hit and killed her in Orangi Town.According to the Mominabad police, the woman was identified as 35-year-old Safina, wife of Naseer. The police said the deceased was resident of the same area and was crossing the road when a vehicle ran her over.

Man found dead

An elderly man was found dead at the Matric Board office in North Nazimabad. Rescuers reached the scene and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

According to police, they reached the scene after locals informed them about the corpse. The deceased was identified as 70-year-old Rafiq, son of Siddiuq. He was a resident of Orangi Town. He might have died a natural death, the police suspected.