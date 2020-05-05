Cylinder explosion in rickshaw stirs panic on MA Jinnah Road

A rickshaw was completely destroyed on MA Jinnah Road after a cylinder installed in it exploded on Monday. The incident occurred near Tibet Centre within the limits of the Preedy police station.

According to police, panic gripped the locality after a loud bang of the explosion was heard. Following the blast, a large contingent of law enforcers, including police and the Rangers, reached the scene.

Experts of the bomb disposal squad were also called at the explosion site as police cordoned off the area and initiated investigations. SHO Sajjad Khan said the explosion took place due as the cylinder installed in the rickshaw burst. No loss of life was, however, reported in the incident. Further investigations are under way.