KMC pays tribute to healthcare providers by hoisting while flag

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) hoisted a white flag at a height of 219 feet at the Kidney Hill Park on Monday to pay tribute to doctors and other paramedical staff combating the COVID-19.

The KMC hoisted the flag assistance of a company, VIP Flag. According to a press statement from the KMC, the flag was hoisted with the help of fire brigade officers. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman said that doctors and paramedics were serving the coronavirus patients by keeping their own lives at stake. “The purpose of hoisting the flag is to pay tribute to doctors, nurses and everyone affiliated with this profession,” he said.

“The doctors and paramedics are not alone; the entire nation stands beside them.” The way these people had been serving the people, he said, it had given a new commitment to the fight against the coronavirus. They were being hailed and paid tribute across the world, which was surely moral boosting for them, the metropolitan commissioner added.

“The entire world is facing the COVID-19 pandemic and those who are serving the needy people are commendable,” he said. He said that doctors of hospitals under the administrative control of the KMC were serving the patients with courage and commitment despite lack of resources. He also prayed to be got rid of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, VIP Flag’s Sheikh Nisar Parcham Wala said that the white flag would boost the morale of doctors and paramedics. In a fight against the virus, he said that this was their bid to pay homage to doctors. The size of the flag, he pointed out, was 12 feet by 18 feet.

“We want to oblige doctors who are battling the war against the COVID-19,” he said, adding that the white flag would be visible from different areas of the city and this was an effort to appreciate the efforts of doctors and nurses and other paramedics from the entire city.