Teachers resent delay in promotion

KARAK: The Tanzeem-i-Asataza has expressed resentment at the delay in the promotion of hundreds of secondary school teachers to headmistress and subject specialist posts.

The provincial president of the association, Khairullah Hawari said a large number of administrative posts in schools had been lying vacant since long. He said hundreds of female SST teachers had been deprived of their due promotion to the posts of headmistress and SS for the last two years as the Education Department had failed to take the required measures. The teachers body representative said the department had not prepared the updated seniority list of the teachers qualified for the promotion. He demanded the Education Department to prepare the updated seniority list of the female SST teachers and upload it on the website of the department.