Karak pensioners decry lack of facilities at GPO

KARAK: The elderly pensioners of Karak have called for facilities at the General Post Office (GPO) to receive pension.

Rasool Jan, Umer Zahid, Sadat Khan and others talked to reporters on Monday at the Karak GPO where they had gone to take pension. They recalled that the Federal Minister Murad Saeed had announced that the senior citizens would receive pension at their doorsteps due to Covid-19 lockdown but that was not done and instead, they were being humiliated at the Karak GPO.

They complained that there was no shelter at the GPO and a large number

of senior citizens and widows were waiting for turns to get the pension in scorching heat on the road. The pensioners demanded that those getting less than Rs 10,000 per month pension should be included in the prime minister’s relief package.