Govt urged to arrest killers of two tribesmen in Tirah

BARA: Elders of Akakhel tribe of Khyber tribal district have asked the government to arrest Orakzai tribesmen who had allegedly killed two Afridi tribesmen over a land dispute in Tirah valley recently.

Speaking at a press conference in Bara Press Club, Sohail Ahmad Afridi, Almas Khan, Sardar Khan, Haji Taza Khan and others alleged that the Orakzai tribespersons had formed a lashkar and allegedly killed two people belonging to the Afridi tribe over a land dispute.

They said the Shadalley land dispute had been resolved between the Orakzai and Khyber tribal districts three decades ago but the Bezut tribe of Orakzai again formed a Lashkar and killed two persons of Akakhel. “The Shaddalley land is in our ownership and we will never compromise with the other tribe,” Sohail Afridi said. He deplored that the law-enforcement agencies had not arrested the culprits yet.

Sohail Afridi demanded the high-ups to remove the Orakzai Scouts checkpost and deploy the Khyber Riffles, Levies and police force there. They asked chief minister and inspector general of police to take notice of the incident and bring the culprits to justice as soon as possible.