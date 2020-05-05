CM Mahmood Khan stresses timely completion of development projects

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the relevant officials to take all the required steps to ensure the completion of all developmental schemes across the province within the given timelines.

He was chairing a meeting held here on Monday to review progress on mega developmental schemes, said an official handout.

Besides, administrative secretaries of the relevant departments, officials of Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority and other relevant bodies attended the meeting. He has said unnecessary delay in the completion of developmental schemes of public welfare will not to be tolerated. The chief minister warned the officials concerned of a strict action in case of unnecessary delay in the completion of those schemes. The meeting reviewed in details, progress made so far on the Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway Project, Swat Expressway project and other road projects in various tourist spots of the province.

Regarding the Peshawar DI Khan Motorway Project, it was told that work on the typographic survey of the project is underway, and its complete design would be submitted by September this year. It was added that 360 kilometre long Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway would consist of 18 interchanges and 45 bridges. It will connect Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway to DI Khan via Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Karak and Lakki Marwat.

The meeting was given detailed briefing about the Road, Tunnel Design Standard, Alignment-Plan, Financial Modeling, Economic Viability and various other aspect of the project. With regard to the Phase-I of the under completion Swat Expressway, it was told that it would be completed and opened for all types of traffic in September this year.

The meeting was also briefed about the progress on various other projects of the Annual Development Programme in Education, Health, Tourism, Agriculture and Communication sectors. The chief minister directed the relevant officials to take steps to remove the hurdles hampering the timely completion of those projects.

Addressing the participants of the meeting the Chief Minister termed the Peshawar-DI Khan project as a flagship project of the present government and said that the project would cater for futuristic needs of communication adding that the project, on completion, will usher in a new era of development and prosperity not only in southern districts of the province but in the bordering merged districts as well.