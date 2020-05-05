Joe Wicks raises £200,000 for the NHS with online PE class

LONDON: Wicks has raised £200,000 for the NHS through his online PE class. The fitness coach revealed the news during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, after returning home from hospital following surgery on his hand due to a bike fall.

The 33-year-old told co-hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard: “I was laying in there on Friday night and Saturday night, and all of Sunday. I was treated by someone from Scotland, Ireland, Iran, Jamaica, Philippines, Sri Lanka and I thought ‘What an amazing place.’

“The NHS isn’t just a service. It’s a community of people who are out there helping other people. It doesn’t matter if you walk into that hospital the richest man on earth or the poorest man in town – they love you, they take care of you, they make you feel safe.

“For that, I am eternally grateful. It was the first time ever I had a true experience of gratitude, and that’s why I want to say a massive dedication today, because the NHS is a wonderful thing. I am proud to announce we have raised £200,000 for the NHS Charities Together.”

NHS Charities Together supports staff and volunteers working on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.